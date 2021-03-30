MLA on digital platforms influencing voters

Countering trolls cannot be the primary work of any IT wing.

30 March 2021 20:25 IST

The DMK’s IT wing head talks of how an online activity is important and why, at the same time, parties have to rely on ground connections for votes.

As Prime Minister Modi is in Tamil Nadu for campaigning, #GoBackModi is trending on Twitter again. The hashtag is the natural sentiment of the people of Tamil Nadu, says DMK IT wing head and Madurai Central MLA PTRP Thiagarajan.

In an interview to The Hindu, he speaks about the role of digital platforms in influencing voters for the upcoming assembly elections.

Excerpts:

Advertising

Advertising

Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Tamil Nadu, #GoBackModi trends on Twitter at national level...

This is a natural sentiment of the Tamils. If you ask if the DMK IT wing has anything do with it, the answer is no. We encourage it, participate in it and try to make it bigger. But, neither do we have the capacity to do it by ourselves, nor are we the major instigators of this hashtag. It is the natural expression of the Tamils and the Tamil diaspora around the world. We don’t have the capacity to make something happen that is not in the hearts of the people. Even if the DMK IT wing doesn’t participate, the hashtag will still trend.

Do you think digital platform campaigns actually influence voter behaviour?

We know the capacity of full-scale digital marketing, especially in places like the U.S. where it is easier to tailor content separately for every voter. Although the scenario is not the same in India, there has been a remarkable trend in T.N. which has greatly changed the game. Statistically, T.N. is one of the States with the highest internet penetration. It also has the highest internet penetration in rural areas. One of the major drivers of this change has been the introduction of free, highly subsidised data packs. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the people to get all their content and information online. Therefore, the ability to influence through digital marketing has spectacularly increased in T.N. in the last five years.

Does DMK believe in responding or countering Twitter trolls?

Countering trolls cannot be the primary work of any IT wing. To me, the IT wing is both an integral part of the party’s overall communications programme and integral part of the its administration. The BJP sees its IT wing as a false propaganda machine to cover the inabilities and failures of the government. Today, the BJP IT wing acts like a cult manager for the Prime Minister. But, due to high levels of education in T.N., its false messages do not go deeper here.

What is the role of an IT wing, a later day staple of elections?

A digital campaign is a part of overall communication and marketing plan. The DMK IT wing will amplify the general message that our leader wants us to convey to the people. In 2016 Assembly elections, a negligible amount of marketing expenses of the DMK were through digital campaigns. By 2019, the total marketing expenses came down by one third. But, the effectiveness of campaigns through digital platforms, and much reduced campaigns through television and newspaper, worked as well as the previous period where a large portion of money was spent for TV and newspaper advertisements.

How do IT teams counter ridicule on social media?

On the PM’s birthday, a lot of people were talking about unemployment in the country. When every strategy failed, the BJP IT wing got reduced to #RespectyourPM. This is a turning point, as here is an IT wing that is like a cult manager whose job is to talk about the PM. There is no effective way to prevent a huge negative campaign. Trending on social media platforms is not equal to winning elections or field politics. The parties can merely use the technology to enhance ground connectivity.