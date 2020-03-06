MLA joins in dharna for drinking water

MLA Geetha Jeevan, who got elected in 2016 with the poll promise of ensuring drinking water supply everyday, staged a dharna in front of the Corporation on Friday seeking drinking water connection to a residential area, which is a ‘waterways poramboku land’ as per government records.

After Ooruni Oththaveedu with 300 families became part of ward 51 of the Corporation, drinking water supply given to this area even as it was a village panchayat, was stopped three months ago. Even as the residents were seeking drinking water supply from the Corporation, Ms. Geetha, along with the women from Ooruni Oththaveedu, staged dharna in front of the Corporation for a while on Friday.

When the protestors submitted petition to Commissioner V. P. Jayaseelan to press their demand, he told them that domestic drinking water connections could not be given to the houses as this area had been classified as ‘waterways poramboku land’.

“The only solution is that every five houses of the area can be given a drinking water tap in common to solve the problem,” Mr. Jayaseelan said.

Accepting it, the protestors left the spot.