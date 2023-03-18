ADVERTISEMENT

MLA inaugurates anganwadi centre

March 18, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai (South) MLA M. Boominathan and Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth on Friday inaugurated an anganwadi centre at Alwarpuram near here under the Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme.

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon was present.

According to a press release, the new Centre at Alwarpuram in ward 29 of Corporation Zone IV, constructed at a cost of ₹20 lakh, can accommodate 30 children. It is equipped with study materials such as toys, writing boards as well as a borewell, toilets, kitchen etc., it added.

Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Chairperson of Zone IV M. Mugesh Sharma and others were present.

