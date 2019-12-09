MLA inaugurates anganwadi building

MADURAI

Madurai (Central) MLA P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan inaugurated an anganwadi building, constructed at a cost of ₹8.70 lakh under the MLA Constituency Development Fund, at Poonga Nagar (ward 14) here on Monday.

The need for a new anganwadi arose as the children were made to sit in an old community hall for the past three years. “The children were moved to the community hall as the old anganwadi building was in a dilapidated condition,” said Krishnaveni, who is in-charge of the anganwadi.

Inaugurating the 66th project supported by his Constituency Development Fund, Mr. Thiagarajan said, “Anganwadis play an important role in providing nutrition to the poorer sections of society. But sadly most of the anganwadis are now functioning in dilapidated buildings.” He was planning to inaugurate at least seven more anganwadis in his constituency, he added.

A total of 15 children are enrolled in the facility, which also provides nutrition supplements to seven pregnant women.

Paintings depicting the ancient Keeladi civilisation and the artefacts unearthed there adorn the walls of the new building.

Mr. Thiagarajan also distributed slates and sweets to the children.