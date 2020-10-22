MLA inaugurates advanced scan equipment

Madurai

22 October 2020 21:08 IST

Madurai Central MLA P.T.R.P Thiagarajan inaugurated a colour doppler ultrasound machine, an advanced scan equipment to identify anomalies of a foetus during pregnancy, at Muthu Saradha Scan Centre run by Madurai Corporation on North Masi Street here on Thursday.

The equipment, costing around ₹16.50 lakh, was bought from MLA Constituency Development fund. Speaking to the media after the inauguration, the MLA said this advanced machine was usually available only at government hospitals. It would help in early identification and treatment of abnormalities in the foetus, and thus help reduce infant mortality rate.

On an average, around 35 pregnant women visited the scan centre each day and a radiologist had been appointed, he said.

He later inaugurated a scan equipment each at the Urban Primary Health Centres in Puttuthoppu and Aruldosspuram. Each equipment, costing ₹5 lakh each, was bought from the MLA Constituency Development fund. City Health Officer P. Kumaraguruparan was also present.