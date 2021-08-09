MLA hands over cheque for ₹ 37 lakh

KODAIKANAL

The Palani Assembly Constituency MLA I.P. Senthil Kumar handed over a cheque for ₹ 37 lakh to the Dindigul Collector S Visagan here on Monday.

The cheque, according to the MLA, was a contribution raised from the major hoteliers among others in Kodaikanal which included a one month salary of ₹ 1.05 lakh as his contribution.

Following representations from the residents in the upper hill to establish infrastructure in the Government Hospital and in the Urban Primary Health Care Centre, it was decided to have a 500 litre capacity oxygen generation plant, 125 kva generator, cell counter machine among others.

After a preliminary inspection, an assessment report was prepared by the officials for ₹ 75 lakh and the estimate was submitted to the Collector.

Towards this project, the MLA handed over ₹ 37 lakh to the Collector.

The officials said that soon they would start the work and get the remaining funds from the MLA Community Development Fund.

The Municipal Commissioner T. Narayanan, Kodaikanal Hotel Owners’ Welfare Association general secretary Abdul Gani Raja and others were present.

While assuring to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 norms laid out by the government, a few of the hotel owners and their representatives represented to the Collector to consider opening up the tourist spots in the upper hills as Bryant Park, Green Valley View et al.