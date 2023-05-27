HamberMenu
MLA hails PM’s efforts in installing sengol in new Parliament building

May 27, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

Former AIADMK Minister and Kanniyakumari MLA Thalavai N. Sundaram has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in placing the sengol (sceptre) made in Tamil Nadu in the new Parliament building in New Delhi, which will be inaugurated on Sunday.

In a press release, he said tracing the history of the sceptre and placing it in the new Parliament building were milestone achievements. The Tamils all over the world should feel proud about the restoration of the sceptre which symbolised the transformation of power from the British rulers.

The role played by Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam in making the sengol would be an eye-opener for the new generation. The placing of the sceptre in the Parliament building would bring back the lost sheen of the Tamils, the release added.

