BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran goes to the rescue of students

Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran asked the TNSTC officials on Tuesday to stop buses at Maanur north bus stop for the benefit of students.

April 26, 2022 18:16 IST

A timely intervention by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran has ensured buses stop near the Maanur Government Higher Secondary School for the benefit of students.

When he was returning to Tirunelveli from Subbaiahpuram near Maanur on Tuesday, he saw a group of school students walking towards Maanur bus stop. On noticing the children walking under the scorching sun, he got down from his vehicle and asked them where they were going.

They replied that they were going to the Maanur bus stop to board a bus to go home. “Since drivers do not stop any bus at the Maanur north bus stop near our school, we have to walk for about a km to reach the Maanur bus-stop to board buses to reach home,” said the students, who were returning home after writing the examination in the forenoon.

Mr. Nagenthran contacted the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation officials over the phone and asked them to instruct the drivers of all TNSTC buses, particularly drivers of town buses, to stop buses at Maanur north bus stop also for the benefit of the students.

“Since these poor students cannot afford to hire autorickshaws to reach their school, the TNSTC buses should be stopped at Maanur north bus stop also to take and drop the children,” Mr. Nagenthran said.

Accepting it immediately, he was assured by the TNSTC officials that all town buses would be stopped at Maanur north bus-stop.

As Mr. Nagenthran shared the information with the students, the elated children thanked him.