MLA complains about short supply of ration goods in coastal villages of Kanniyakumari district

December 14, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

People living in coastal villages of Kanniyakumari district were affected by delayed and short supply of essential commodities to ration shops, MLA N. Thalavai Sundaram has said.

In a statement, he said that while 574 ration shops in the district were being run by Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies, 126 others were administered through Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation. Forty other shops in the coastal hamlets were being operated through the Department of Fisheries.

The essential goods should reach all the shops on the first day of every month, but the goods were transported from Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) godowns belatedly. To make things worse, the quantity of the essential commodities being transported from the godowns to the ration shops being managed by the Department of Fisheries in the coastal villages did not match the actual quantity being received and mentioned in the records due to alleged pilferage.

“Following short supply in December, complaints were submitted to the authorities but no action has been taken to set things right. Hence, the officials concerned should take steps to ensure that the essential commodities are sent to the ration shops in coastal villages in the right quantity and at the right time,” Mr. Thalavai Sundaram said.

