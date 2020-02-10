MLA lays stress on perseverance

A total of 891 graduates received their degree certificates at the 20th graduation day of Sethu Institute of Technology between February 7 and 9.

MLA P. T. R. Palanivel Thiagarajan, who was the chief guest, in his address said that at a time when the global market was evolving for labour, goods and services, it was important to ensure that one did not slack. He said that with perseverance and maximum effort in any area of interest, success will be guaranteed. “Success is measured in different ways as each person’s circumstance and journey is different. One must not compare ourselves with others and set our own goals. Material and professional success will then follow through,” he said.

Mr. Thiagarajan said that he had completed four degrees, but three were received in absentia. “I have been invited to various Graduation Day ceremonies at least three or four times a year since,” he said.

Founder and Chairman S. Mohamed Jaleel was present.