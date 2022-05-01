MLA assures to construct PHC by next financial year

In the next financial year, the Valantharavai panchayat would have a primary health centre, said Ramanathapuram MLA Kadar Batcha Muthuramalingam here on Sunday.

Speaking at the gram sabha, he said that he would take it up with the authorities and get the project implemented.

After the village panchayat chair person Muthamilselvi Poornavel explained the difficulties faced by pregnant mothers, the MLA said, he would for sure get it executed. The public claimed that they had to travel at least 15 kms to Pudumadam, where the PHC functioned.

Advocate Ganesh of Vazuthoor urged the MLA to set right the problems in drawing Cauvery water for drinking purposes as petitions submitted in the past to the district officials had not fetched any desired results.

The villagers took a pledge to get the vaccines administered for COVID-19 and also resolved to keep the environment clean by dumping waste in the space provided.

SIVAGANGA

In Sivaganga district, Rural Development Minister K. R. Periakaruppan spoke about the richness of Amaravathipudur panchayat at a gram sabha meeting. Speaking in the presence of District Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy, the Minister said that the panchayat was growing at a random pace.

The government officials would explore setting up an electric crematorium here. The panchayat connected both Devakottai and Karaikudi, and hence it was very important point geographically.

He also said that the government had earmarked ₹ 1 crore for renovating the Periyar samathuvapurams, causeways and others. Thanking the CM for his order in the Legislative Assembly under Rule 110, the government had now directed to hold six gram sabha meetings annually from four meetings.

DINDIGUL

In Dindigul, Minister for Cooperation I. Periasami said that quality roads would be laid in Bommanankottai panchayat in Reddiarchatram Union. Collector S. Visakan, Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan and other officials participated. In his address, the Minister said that he had been familiar with the village as he regularly visited it for over the last 33 years. “ We will accord top priority to laying quality roads as heavy duty lorries operated on the stretch due to the presence of quarries. The contractors would be told to ensure that vehicles with 40 tonnes of load would be plying and hence they should lay the road with good quality.

THENI

Theni Collector K V Muralidharan in his address appealed to the villagers to get COVID-19 vaccines administered and take the entire district as 100 per cent vaccinated district.

“Our goal should be to distance ourselves from the virus. To achieve this, every one in the district, should inoculated. By doing so and also keeping the environment clean, not only the virus, but all other communicable diseases too may become a thing of the past,” the Collector said.

Ramanathapuram MLA Kadar Batcha Muthuramalingam at a grama sabha held at Valantharavai panchayat near Ramanathapuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

May 01, 2022 21:47 IST