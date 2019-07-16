MKU’s M. Phil, Ph.D entrances go online for first time

MADURAI

For the first time, Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) will be conducting online entrance tests for students taking up its M. Phil and Ph.D courses on September 8.

University Registrar R. Sudha has announced that application will be made available online on the university website from August 6 onwards and will close on August 24.

According to University Grants Commission guidelines laid in 2016, M. Phil and Ph.D admissions were to be conducted through Common Entrance Tests by each university. Only two years ago did MKU begin the process of conducting examination through the university. Prior to this, individual schools conducted their separate tests and admitted students.

A total of 52 Ph. D and 44 M. Phil programmes will be in the offing, said Research Coordinator, MKU, V.S. Vasantha. Tests will be written in four centres - Madurai, Coimbatore, Chennai and Tirunelveli.

MKU Vice-Chancellor, M. Krishnan, said that this is a step in the right direction towards transparency. Students can see their scores and ranks online without having to use a pen and paper. He added that students will be admitted to Ph.D and M. Phil programmes based on ranks and vacancies unlike the older systems where students either ‘passed’ or ‘failed’- thus disallowing some students to be eligible for the courses.

Students will receive a qualification certificate at the end of the entrance test which will be valid for two years, he said. Students who may not get an admission this year as per their preference can use the certificate till its expiry.