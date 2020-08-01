MKU’s M. Phil, Ph. D common entrance test likely in September

Students applying for M. Phil. and Ph. D. courses at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) will be writing their common entrance test in September.

The university has called for online applications from students for programmes in 51 Ph. D. and 48 M. Phil. subjects on July 19. The last date to apply for the test is August 10.

In a press release, V. S. Vasantha, Registrar (in-charge), said they will extend the last date to apply for the test based on the number of applicants as on August 10. The university is attempting to get a better grip on logistics as the government has extended the lockdown until August 31.

In 2019, the university for the first time conducted its common entrance test online in partnership with a private firm. This year too, it is planning to conduct the test at a limited number of centres in September in partnership with the same private organisation.

“Every year, we conduct the exam on Sunday. However, since complete lockdown has been imposed on Sundays, we must find a way to complete the exams in September. We will get some clarity on what the lockdown situation will be like as we want to ensure that students can travel comfortably in case they need to,” she said.