MKU’s faculty development programme to benefit college students in a big way

A Faculty Development Programme (FDP) for faculty members of colleges affiliated to Madurai Kamaraj University was conducted under Naan Mudhalvan scheme from June 10 to July 5 in four batches.

The six-day-long programme included software testing by Smart Bridge, content writing by STEP Hindu, medical coding by Rare Minds, good manufacturing practices by Pharmagenie, freight forwarding by Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre for Logistics, income tax and GST by GRABB, ServiceNow Administration by Smart Bridge, digital marketing by STC, and organic food production techniques by Rare Minds, said, J. Balasubramaniam, Operational Cell Head of Naan Mudhalvan, MKU.

These skill sets would be introduced to undergraduate students in third and fifth semesters. The Naan Mudhalvan upskilling programme, launched in March 2022, is aimed at providing industry-relevant skill enhancement for the youth of Tamil Nadu. It has benefitted about 2,600 students in MKU alone, he said.

“The students will be exposed to various subject relevant skill-based training. Students receive five skill courses (except in the first semester) alongside their regular coursework. As the courses are made mandatory by including in the syllabus of the degree courses, no student can be missed out from the training,” said a professor at MKU.

As the Naan Mudhalvan scheme increases employability of undergraduate students by equipping them to meet the industry needs, by the time they will leave the portals of college, they can straight away enter the job market.

