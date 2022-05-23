MKU to hold national skill development workshop

A two-day National Skill Development Workshop on ‘Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science - AMD-2022’, organised by Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA)II, will be held by Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) on its premises here on May 24-25.

Recently, RUSA-II MKU established the Centre for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science, which is of the first kind in southern Tamil Nadu state universities, a release stated.

Following suit, the hands-on training workshop will provide the participants with the fundamentals of these concepts.

The workshop is free of cost and is open to participants, including faculties, research scholars, undergraduate and postgraduate students, across all departments including humanities, sciences, engineering, etc, added the release.

This workshop will enable participants to widen their knowledge on building custom AI, machine learning and data science solutions for various types of problems.