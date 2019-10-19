MKU to fast-track interview for post of Registrar

Madurai Kamaraj University’s administration is expected to fast-track the process of conducting interviews for the post of Registrar after October 23 when the Finance Committee is expected to meet in Chennai.

Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan confirmed the conduct of the meeting but said that decisions regarding this matter cannot be disclosed until the meeting concludes.

“We are keen on conducting a transparent interview and are taking steps in this regard,” he said.

A source from the administration said that they would decide on appointing three experts to join the interview panel consisting of seven members, including the Governor’s nominee, Chairman, Dean and a Syndicate member. Apart from them, a woman and a Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe representative.

MKU’s administration, which initially set September 23 as the date for interviewing candidates for the post of Registrar, postponed it citing administrative delays.

A circular from the office of MKU’s Registrar in-charge was sent to all 21 candidates short-listed for the post as the members of the Syndicate were to meet the same day.

The VC had then stated that the university was to seek opinion from Syndicate members on the seven-member panel that would be conducting the interview and added that he would be submitting the names of seven experts to join the committee. This discussion, however, would be postponed to October 23 instead, the source said.

Currently, a total of seven candidates from within the university have been shortlisted for the interview process, of whom two have been provisionally selected as they have cases pending against them in High Court.