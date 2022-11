MKU to conduct job fair for two days

November 22, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) Nodal Placement Cell has planned to conduct a two-day job fair in association with Tata Consultancy Services from November 25. According to a press release from Department of Management Studies Nodal Officer P Kannadasan, undergraduate students with the year of passing in 2021 and 2022 would be eligible to participate in the job fair. Graduates from arts, commerce and science stream can submit the details on https://bit.ly/3NOMnbh by 5 p.m. on November 23. For more details, aspirants can call 9443030073 or mail to placementofficermku@gmail.com.