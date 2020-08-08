MKU to approach DVAC over irregularities in conduct of exams

Madurai

08 August 2020 18:33 IST

Some centres in Kerala had inserted answer scripts written in homes in bundles sent for valuation

Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) administration will approach the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) over irregularities in conduct of examinations by the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) of the university.

Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said on Saturday said that reports of malpractice in conduct of examinations at some distance learning centres in Kerala have surfaced in the past. The administration has found that some of these centres allowed answer scripts written at homes of students to be inserted into answer sheet bundles during their semester exams to be sent later for evaluation. They have found discrepancies in 29 applications till date and were still probing the matter, he said.

Besides, five staff of the DDE have submitted letters admitting to tampering with the process of conducting examinations, he said. In their letter, they reportedly said that they wrote additional answers on scripts provided by the university in return for money at their respective homes and inserted the papers later into bundles before correction.

The V-C said that they will be questioning these employees further regarding involvement of any other employees after ordering their termination.

“It was due to such malpractice that centres outside the university's jurisdiction were shut down. We want to ensure that no such further irregularities take place in centres at Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar and Madurai. Those found guilty will be punished and that is why we are approaching the DVAC,” he said.

Registrar (in-charge) V. S. Vasantha said that they have called for a meeting with members of the MKU syndicate to decide on further action.

It can be noted that the DVAC is probing the issue of bogus marksheets and provisional certificates that were given by the DDE to some students who were enrolled at four centres in Kerala.