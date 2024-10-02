ADVERTISEMENT

MKU teachers stage hunger-strike; demand disbursement of pending salary

Published - October 02, 2024 08:14 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Faculty members of Madurai Kamaraj University observing fast in front of the university office building in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Lecturers of Madurai Kamaraj University staged a hunger-strike protest on the university campus here on Wednesday to press their demand to disburse two months pending salary.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters said, though they had continuously protested in their non-working hours from September 5, 2024, the hunger-strike was to observe Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of non-violence on his birth anniversary.  

Recently, the salary for July month was provided to all the staff of the university— both teaching and non-teaching staff — but still running a family without a single penny for two months was utterly exploitative, they added.  

ADVERTISEMENT

However, they said they were aware of the difficulties faced by the university to generate revenue as it did two decades ago, but, it was the duty of the government to provide an alternative for the smooth functioning of the university.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A senior professor said, if it was going to continue in the upcoming months, then the teaching was going to be affected very badly.  

“Already, the prospect of research scholars and research at the university has become a big question mark. The university was known for its excellence in research but the performance of research has badly fallen,” the professor added.  

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fear now is what if it affects the education of other students too. When the basic education is not given properly to postgraduate student, their prospect in research or any other job is going to be a question mark,” he noted.  

When the issue of pending salary was going to be seen only from the teachers’ perspective it has no permanent solution, only when it was seen from an academic perspective, the government could arrive upon a solution to resurrect the institution, he said.  

“The former university administrators failed to address the issue properly to take it to the notice of the State government, so the government also failed to notice the seriousness of the issue,” he added.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US