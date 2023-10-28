MKU students stage Vaikom satyagraha play in Madurai

October 28, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The students of Madurai Kamaraj University College here staged a play — Vaikom Satyagraha — at Rajah Muthiah Mandram on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Minister P. Moorthy, MP Su. Venkatesan, MLA G. Thalapathi and others witnessed the play marking the centenary celebrations of Vaikom agitation. In April 2023, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launched the beginning of the centenary celebrations in Vaikom. Following this, a series of programmes were held to create awareness about the need for equality and social justice. The Vaikom satyagraha, which went on for almost 20 months, succeeded in temple entry across the country. A few of the students and teachers shared their thoughts about the role played by them in the drama.