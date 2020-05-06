MKU still awaits a Registrar

MADURAI

Madurai Kamaraj University’s (MKU) Registrar in-charge N. Sankar resigned on May 1, but no decision regarding his replacement has so far been made by the administration.

Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan had said that a decision would be made on Monday after a meeting with Syndicate members. However, senior officials of Higher Education department had not permitted conduct of the meeting, said a source.

The last time the position was occupied by a full-time official was in June 2019. Then the administration held one round of interview for 16 candidates in January 2020 and deemed all the applicants unfit for the post. Although the administration should have called for applications again through advertisements, it has not yet done that.

A senior Syndicate member, who was part of the group which interviewed applicants for the post of Registrar, said that re-advertising did not take place because the administration was busy working on a self-study report to be submitted to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

“We had sought the conduct of an interview via videoconferencing with the VC and immediate re-advertising. However, we are yet to hear from him. We are likely to request Mr. Sankar to continue in the position until COVID-19 lockdown is lifted,” the Syndicate member said.