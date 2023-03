March 31, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Kamaraj University Senate meeting was held on Friday. Issues pertaining to the university offering undergraduate courses and improving infrastructure were discussed. The members discussed the possibility of getting corporate social responsibility funding in order to take steps to improve facilities.

Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar told the members that the issues would be looked into and the facilities improved.