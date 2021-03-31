MKU Senate holds meeting

Madurai

31 March 2021 18:47 IST

Appointment of the senior-most professor of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) as Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) on a temporary basis, filling of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe backlog vacancies, and revision of syllabus for undergraduate and postgraduate courses were some of the topics discussed at the Senate meeting of MKU on Wednesday.

At the online meeting, MKU Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan welcomed the newly elected Senate members, Lady Doak College Principal Christianna Singh; K. Anantharaman, Headmaster of Government Higher Secondary School, T. Kallupatti; S. Suresh Babu, Personal Assistant to Chief Educational Officer, Dindigul district; C. Jothimanirajan, Headmaster of Government Higher Secondary School, Thailapuram, Virudhunagar; and B. Senthilkumaran, Headmaster of Government Kallar Higher Secondary School, Annanji, Theni.

The Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute Hub of the university organised around 30 awareness and skill development programmes, he said.

Senate member M. Thangaraj presented the financial estimate for 2021-22.

Senate member V. Chinniah asked about the appointment of the senior-most professor of MKU as Vice-Chancellor (in charge) whenever any temporary vacancy occurs in the post.

There were no provisions that allowed for such an appointment, said Mr. Krishnan.

Mr. Chinniah stressed for immediate action to fill 71 SC/ST backlog vacancies in various categories of non-teaching posts at MKU. He also spoke about absorbing both teaching and non-teaching staff working in MKU for more than 10 years as consolidated pay staff by following the State government’s reservation rules.

Senate member R. Ganesan emphasised the need to conduct students’ grievance redress meetings once in three months.