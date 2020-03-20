MaduraiMADURAI 20 March 2020 11:41 IST
Comments
MKU professor receives award
Updated: 20 March 2020 11:41 IST
S. Nagarathinam, Head, Department of Communications of Madurai Kamaraj University, has won a national award for ‘Science and Technology Communication’ for 2019 and received it from President Ram Nath Kovind during National Science Day celebrations on February 28.
Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said his contribution to science and technology communication was immense.
Mr. Nagarathinam won a cash prize of ₹2 lakh. The professor highlighted conservation works undertaken at waterbodies, a release said.
More In Madurai
Read more...