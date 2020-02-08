MKU prepares self-study report

The steering committee of the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) is gearing up to send their self study report (SSR), an essential document assessment and accreditation of the institution to determine National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) score.

Although the last day to send the report is Friday across India, Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said they had received an extension of 15 days as elections and long leave for Pongal prevented them from completing the report in full. They had completed 95% of the report.

The report lists qualitative and quantitative measures taken by the university to ensure that they can receive a favourable grade from the NAAC. The qualitative elements concern the total number of students and faculty members, papers published, books published, countries visited by students and teachers as well as patents filed. The quantitative portion pertains to contribution to core values of the institute and efforts made to enhance the university.

N. Sankar, Registrar in-charge, says the MKU wants to maintain its ‘A’ grade as the score is vital to get bulk grants from the Centre and determine the status of the institute in Universities with Potential for Excellence (UPE) index.

During the last accreditation, MKU lost on the ability to independently begin distance education courses as it did not get the necessary 3.25 marks stipulated by the NAAC. Only 10 universities in the country were able to get this status. “We want to achieve A++ grade to begin our own courses and ensure that we strive for excellence,” said the Vice-Chancellor. A committee fromNAAC are expected to visit the university within three months after submitting the application.