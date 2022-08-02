MKU online common entrance test

Madurai Kamaraj University is conducting online common entrance test for admission to M.Phil / Ph.D programmes 2022-23. The online registration for the common entrance test commences from August 3 and the last date for the online registration is August 20. A detailed notification is available on Madurai Kamaraj University website mkuniversity.ac.in, said a press statement issued by MKU Registrar (i/c) M. Sivakumar