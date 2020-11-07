Madurai

MKU offices shut down

Madurai

The main offices of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) were closed and completely disinfected after one staff from the Controller of Examination wing tested positive for COVID-19.

The Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said that all offices visited by the COVID-19 positive staff were shut down from Friday afternoon and completely disinfected. He said that all those who were in contact with the COVID-19 positive staff were instructed to isolate themselves at home. “All those who display any symptoms were asked to consult MKU’s doctor,” he added.

The offices will be opened on Monday, said Mr. Krishnan.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 7, 2020 8:41:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/mku-offices-shut-down/article33048592.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY