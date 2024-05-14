ADVERTISEMENT

MKU invites applications for programmes

Published - May 14, 2024 08:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Kamaraj University has invited applications for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate, diploma, higher diploma and PG diploma programmes for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates who are interested can apply online through the website: mkuniversity.ac.in and download the prospectus which contains details with regard to qualification, fee structure, other facilities and instructions. The last date for the submission of the online application is May 31, according to a press release.

