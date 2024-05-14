MKU invites applications for programmes

Madurai Kamaraj University has invited applications for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate, diploma, higher diploma and PG diploma programmes for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates who are interested can apply online through the website: mkuniversity.ac.in and download the prospectus which contains details with regard to qualification, fee structure, other facilities and instructions. The last date for the submission of the online application is May 31, according to a press release.