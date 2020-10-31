Madurai

MKU invites applications for four posts

Madurai Kamaraj University has invited applications from eligible candidates for four posts through an advertisement on its official website.

The four positions are — Controller of Examinations, Dean (College Development Council), Director of Directorate of Distance Education, and Additional Controller of Examinations.

According to the notification issued by Registrar (in-charge) V.S. Vasantha, the last date for applying to the posts is November 20.

For all the four positions, the appointment will be on a tenure basis for a period of three years. For the three posts — Controller of Examinations; Additional Controller of Examinations; and Director of Directorate of Distance Education, the appointment is initially for a period of one year and will later be extended after the completion of each year.

Application form and other details will be available on https://mkuniversity.ac.in.

