MKU introduces six UG courses

“Madurai Kamaraj University bagged the 52nd and the 88th ranks in the categories of University and Overall in NIRF ranking 2022, respectively,” J. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, said at the Academic Council meeting held here on Friday.

The meeting resolved to introduce new courses for 2022-23 academic year, which included P.G. Diploma in Family Therapy; B.A. Cooperation in English and Tamil; B. Com in Tamil; three B.S.c. Computer Science courses — artificial intelligence, cloud computing and cyber security; and animation and game designing under choice-based credit system (CBCS) offered by non-autonomous affiliated colleges. These courses were approved by the respective Board of Studies.

In his report, the VC said certificate courses related to gold and jewellery, and management courses, in collaboration with Railways, would be introduced and “Tamil will be taught to non-Tamil speakers on the campus along with language courses in French, German and Japanese.”

He also noted that three new arts and science colleges and two approved institutions had been affiliated to the university to offer courses in 2022-2023 academic year.

Further, a proposal had been made for an international conference of ‘International Consortium of Universal Research Erudition (iCURE)‘ to be held on February 3, 2023, and an Exhibition-cum-Business Leaders Meet between February 4 and 6, 2023.

Two major proposals to establish a state-of-art indoor stadium and a world-class synthetic athletic track, at a cost of around ₹20 crore, had been submitted for funding under ‘Khelo India’ programme.

At the meeting, six resolutions, including for nomination of three professors from arts stream and one faculty member from science stream to the Academic Council, were passed. The other resolutions passed included introduction of B.A. Tamil, B.A. English, B. Com, B.Sc. Mathematics, B.Sc. Psychology and B.B.A. for 2022-23 academic year.

For a request made by R. Ganesan, an Academic Council member and Principal of P.K.N. Arts and Science College, Tirumangalam, to upload syllabus for certificate and diploma courses offered by the MKU on the website, M. Thangaraj, a Syndicate member, said the process was under way.

Mr. Thangaraj also noted Mr. Ganesan’s request to revise the syllabus of certificate and diploma courses.

When Mr. Ganesan urged speeding up of the Central Valuation Process for UG courses before colleges reopened, S. Nagarathinam, another Syndicate member, said the evaluation of the undergraduate third year answer sheets was under way and the results would be published soon.

Mr. Kumar said he would consider Mr. Ganesan’s request to include Senate and Academic Council members in MKU Committee works.

Registrar M. Sivakumar, Academic Council members and nodal officers were present.