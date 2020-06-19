MKU gets a new Registrar in-charge

V. S. Vasantha, Head of Madurai Kamaraj University's (MKU) School of Chemistry, has been appointed Registrar-in-charge of the institution, said Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan on Friday.

Ms. Vasantha replaces former in-charge N. Sankar who was appointed unanimously by the MKU Syndicate on December 4 last year. Before his tenure, the post was held by Head of the French department R. Sudha, who was appointed temporarily on June 9. It has been a year since any professor has taken up the permanent post. Although the administration called for initial scrutiny of candidates for the post of Registrar in June 2019, interviews for the post have been postponed at least three times.

Ms. Vasantha, who has worked for 10 years at MKU and has been in the research field for 25 years, told The Hindu that she hopes to work in tandem with the administration and give the best to the university during her tenure.

Mr. Krishnan said that the decision to appoint Ms. Vasantha will be ratified to the Syndicate soon and that they were not part of the decision making process as it had to be made quickly due to COVID-19 and files were piling up.

He added that the administration had already advertised for the permanent post and that the last date to submit applications was July 3. “Mr. Sankar said that he wished to continue research so he stepped down. We will hopefully appoint a permanent member soon by completing the interview process quickly,” the V–C said.

Sources at the university claimed Mr. Sankar stepped down due to differences of opinion with the V-C. He had resigned briefly on May 1 citing that he wanted to focus on research. He was brought back on board till they could find a permanent replacement.

A member of the MKU Syndicate said that Ms. Vasantha’s appointment violated the university’s statute as it was not an official decision made by the Syndicate. “Such big decisions cannot be ratified. Ideally, the V-C should have consulted us before making the call. That has been the procedure so far,” he pointed out.