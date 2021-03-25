MKU gets A++ accreditation

Madurai Kamaraj University was recently awarded A++ accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Further, the University Grants Commission has sanctioned MKU to offer eight postgraduate, three undergraduate and seven diploma programmes in online mode from the coming academic year.

A press release from the MKU said the university had already developed its own learning management portal for successful and seamless launching of these online programmes.

In addition, the University had signed a memorandum of understanding with Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), New Delhi, for making use of its Open Educational Resources, such as e-tutorials and e-contents, for offering online degree and diploma programmes.

The CEC, one of the nodal institutions of the University Grants Commission promoting e-learning, had also agreed to offer diploma programmes jointly from the coming academic year.

The MoU was signed on March 23 at University of Madras, Chennai, by Nageshwar Nath, Joint Director of CEC and V.S. Vasantha, the MKU Registrar. Jagat Bhusan Nadda, Director of CEC; MKU Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan; and Vice-Chancellor of University of Madras S. Gowri were present.