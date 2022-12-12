MKU distance education examinations

December 12, 2022 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Directorate of Distance Education, Madurai Kamaraj University, has notified the date of the commencement of April 2022 Semester/Non-Semester examinations.

The Additional Controller of Examinations (in-charge) said that the examinations for the UG candidates will commence from January 9, 2023 and for PG candidates from January 23, 2023. The last date for the payment of the examination fees without penalty is December 19, 2022 and with penalty is December 26, 2022.

Candidates of UG, PG, MLISC, BLISC, PG Diploma, Certificate and Diploma courses should register for the examinations on the university website, mkuniversity.ac.in, according to a press release.