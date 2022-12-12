  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Who are the goal-scorers in FIFA World Cup semifinals before Qatar 2022?

MKU distance education examinations

December 12, 2022 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Distance Education, Madurai Kamaraj University, has notified the date of the commencement of April 2022 Semester/Non-Semester examinations.

The Additional Controller of Examinations (in-charge) said that the examinations for the UG candidates will commence from January 9, 2023 and for PG candidates from January 23, 2023. The last date for the payment of the examination fees without penalty is December 19, 2022 and with penalty is December 26, 2022.

Candidates of UG, PG, MLISC, BLISC, PG Diploma, Certificate and Diploma courses should register for the examinations on the university website, mkuniversity.ac.in, according to a press release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.