MKU conducts mega job fair, 388 students get job orders

June 16, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - MADURAI

A total of 388 students were selected and shortlisted by 24 different reputed companies at a mega job fair organised by the Madurai Kamaraj University Department of Management Studies in association with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation under the Naan Muthalvan program here on Thursday.

The faculty members said out of a total of 2,692 students, with UG and PG degrees, had applied for jobs in various MSMEs and MNCs. A total of 24 companies participated in the job fair and after interviews, 388 students were selected and shortlisted by the employers.

At a function held here to handover the offer letters, Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor Prof. J. Kumar commended the faculty members and students in the job fair. The Naan Muthalvan program by the State government gave exposure to the students to take up interviews. This has been welcome by the employers.

In his address, theUniversity Dean (College Development Council) P. Kannadasan said that Naan Muthalvan, an initiative of the State government, had enabled the students to prepare to face challenges in a competitive environment. He urged all the students to utilise the significance of job fair and the program.

Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation program manager M. Singathevan offered felicitation. K Ravichandran, chairperson of School of Business Studies said that the students should realise the real time world by equipping skills towards employment.

R. Ramachandran, MKU field coordinator of EDII Hub and Swetha, TNSDC coordinator for the fair said that the selected students who were from multiple disciplines including Commerce, Economics, Science and Hotel Management Studies, would get annual salary package. between ₹2.25 lakh and ₹5.25 lakh.

Dr. J. Balasubramaniam, Coordinator of Naan Mudhalvan programme, Madurai Kamaraj University delivered the Vote of Thanks. All the arrangements were coordinated by R. Ramachandran, Field Coordinator of EDII Hub, Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai and Ms. Swetha, Coordinator of Mega Job Fair of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.