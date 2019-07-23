MKU begins admission to distance education courses

MADURAI

Madurai Kamaraj University has announced that applications are open for 22 courses offered by their Directorate of Distance Education for the academic year 2019-2020.

A statement issued by Registrar R. Sudha said admissions were open for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, including diploma courses, in various subjects. The courses were approved by the Distance Education Bureau of the University Grants Commission (UGC-DEB).

Only 10 learners support centres, including the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), Madurai, M.K. University Constituent Colleges in Tirumangalam, Sattur, Aruppukottai and Vedasandur and M.K. University Evening Colleges in Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Periyakulam and Palani had been approved.

The last day for closing admissions would be August 31 and admission forms and prospectus could be accessed on their website https://mkudde.org/, the statement said.