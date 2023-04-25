MKU Assistant Professor gets bail

April 25, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to J. Shunmugaraja, an Assistant Professor of Madurai Kamaraj University, who has been accused of abusing a Scheduled Caste student by using her caste name.

Justice K. Murali Shankar granted bail to Shunmugaraja with certain conditions. The court was hearing the criminal appeal preferred by the petitioner against the order of the III Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai that dismissed the bail petition filed by the petitioner.

The case of the prosecution is that Shunmugaraja had abused the student by using her caste name in 2021. The petitioner said that he was innocent and had not committed any offence.

Nagamalai Pudukottai Police had registered a case against Shunmugaraja under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on March 30.