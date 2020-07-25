MKU announces last date for filled application for PG courses

Madurai

25 July 2020 18:51 IST

Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) in a press statement said that the last day to receive filled-in application forms for various postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2020-2021 is July 31.

Courses are being offered in the different departments, schools and centres of MKU. According to the press statement, selection lists of various postgraduate programmes will be published in the university’s website soon after the preparation of merit lists in the second week of August 2020.

