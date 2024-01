January 30, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai Kamaraj University’s Directorate of Distance education administration has said that for candidates appearing for the November 2023 examination (from 31.01.2024 to 22.02.2024) in Theni Centre the examination centre has been changed from MKU evening college, Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Allinagaram, Theni, to Mary Matha College of Arts and Science, Nallakarupanpatti, Periyakulam east, Theni.

