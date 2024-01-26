ADVERTISEMENT

MKU admits students for distance education

January 26, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Distance Education of Madurai Kamaraj University now opens the direct student admission for the Calendar year 2024.

The students who wish to join in any course of Distance Education of Madurai Kamaraj University can enrol either in any of the 11 learner support centres mentioned on the university website or direct admission centre situated on Madurai Kamaraj University campus (Palkalai Nagar) and in Thallakulam centre (opposite Pandian Hotel, Madurai) or through online admission portal, www.mkudde.org and https://mkuniversityadmissionsamarth.edu.in/jan24.

The distance education programmes offered by the Directorate of Distance Education of MKU have been recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), a press release said.

For further admission-related details, please contact university officials through telephone number: 0452-2459413, 2535973 and 9342575816.

