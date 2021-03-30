MKU academic council meeting held

30 March 2021 19:19 IST

Madurai

The introduction of a postgraduate MBA (Tourism and Hotel Management) course, the status of Madurai Kamaraj University College Academic Council election result, and reduction of research fee were some of the topics discussed during the Academic Council meeting of Madurai Kamaraj University held online on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan, in his address, spoke about the A++ grade awarded to MKU by NAAC. With an aim to create awareness of COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 1,000 books titled 'COVIDin kadhaigal' were distributed in rural areas around MKU. Recently, the MKU signed a memorandum of understanding with Consortium for Educational Communication for making use of its Open Educational Resources, for offering online degree and diploma programmes, he said.

Four government school headmasters from Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni and Dindigul districts were made new members of the Academic Council of MKU.

Discussions regarding the number of answer sheets to be assessed by evaluators were also held. The Academic Council members said that currently one chief examiner and three additional examiners had to assess 54 answer sheets per day. The members resolved to request the Syndicate to change the system to one chief examiner and two additional examiners to assess 36 answer scripts per day.

Academic Council member P.K. Periasamy Raja resolved to request the Syndicate to increase the consolidated pay of ₹ 40,000 per month to Teaching Assistants working in Madurai Kamaraj University College and constituent colleges and absorb teaching assistants as Assistant Professors.