MJK objects to Rajinikanth’s tweet

TIRUNELVELI

Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi general secretary Thammemun Ansari on Sunday objected to actor Rajinikanth’s tweet on the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Addressing journalists at Melapalayam, he said Rajinikanth should learn what is secularism from actors like Siddharth instead of calling protests as violence.

“If Mr. Rajinikanth has to point out to violence, he should speak against cow vigilantism, in which so many innocents were killed in the name of cows,” he said.

He claimed that Rajinikanth and Makkal Needhi Maiam Founder Kamal Haasan were being “remote-controlled” by Delhi with one of them being instructed to “project a secular face” and the other being directed to practise ‘saffron politics.’

He added that the entire country is on the boil because of the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens. “People have come to roads to protest, dissolving differences of religion, caste and language. But the government does not know how to handle the situation and hence, they are opening fire on citizens and so many people have died so far in the protests,” he said.

“Bihar Government that’s part of the BJP’s alliance has refused to implement the CAA in the State. Chief Ministers of Kerala, Odisha and Puducherry have also refused, while the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is maintaining silence over the issue,” he said and added that MJK will be part of the mega protest against the CAA and NRC, called by the DMK on December 23.

Meanwhile, the Jamat Committee staged a protest against CAA at Vasudevanallur, near Tenkasi on Sunday. Jamat Committee president Ustak Shiek Madhar, district secretary of Indian Union Muslim League, Syed Sulaiman, Thenkasi MP Dhanush M. Kumar, DMK executive body member Srinivasan, Congress general body member Nagarajan, and VCK functionary Chellappa took part in the protest.

Members of MDMK, SDPI, TMMK, CPI(M) and MMK participated and raised slogans against the Central government and the CAA.