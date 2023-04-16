April 16, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Four Rotary Clubs of Madurai and Chennai have come together to create a 12,000 tree Miyawaki forest on approximately 1.5 acres at a cost of about ₹15 lakh on a land provided by the Railways at Silaiman railway station here on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Rotary Club, the Indian Railways had contributed about 7.50 lakh to the project. The Miyawaki method ensures huge growth and a dense forest gets created in just a couple of years, said project chairman Shashi Fomra.

He said that this project was part of the Miyawaki forestation drive undertaken by the Rotary all around Madurai in the last couple of years totalling up to 80,000 trees so far. These dense forests have been successfully created in Kappalur SIDCO industrial estate, Pudur SIDCO industrial estate, Vasudhara Apartment, Madura College to name a few.

The Rotary Club members said that it was heartening to note that in a span of just 18 to 24 months, a dense forest had already come up with growth of some trees already going beyond a height of 15 to 20 feet in the earlier plantations. The forests have also become shelters for birds, bees and other fauna, the release added.