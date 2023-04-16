HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Miyawaki project by Rotarians aims at making Madurai more green

April 16, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members belonging to the Rotary Club of Madurai plant saplings at Silaiman Railway Station.

Members belonging to the Rotary Club of Madurai plant saplings at Silaiman Railway Station. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Four Rotary Clubs of Madurai and Chennai have come together to create a 12,000 tree Miyawaki forest on approximately 1.5 acres at a cost of about ₹15 lakh on a land provided by the Railways at Silaiman railway station here on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Rotary Club, the Indian Railways had contributed about 7.50 lakh to the project. The Miyawaki method ensures huge growth and a dense forest gets created in just a couple of years, said project chairman Shashi Fomra.

He said that this project was part of the Miyawaki forestation drive undertaken by the Rotary all around Madurai in the last couple of years totalling up to 80,000 trees so far. These dense forests have been successfully created in Kappalur SIDCO industrial estate, Pudur SIDCO industrial estate, Vasudhara Apartment, Madura College to name a few.

The Rotary Club members said that it was heartening to note that in a span of just 18 to 24 months, a dense forest had already come up with growth of some trees already going beyond a height of 15 to 20 feet in the earlier plantations. The forests have also become shelters for birds, bees and other fauna, the release added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.