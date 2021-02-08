‘Mixopathy will affect Ayurveda system of medicine the most’

The Madurai branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Indian Dental Association (IDA) organised a two-wheeler rally against the Centre’s notification on ‘mixopathy’ approving postgraduate Ayurveda graduates to perform surgeries based on modern scientific medicine.
K. Senthil, president of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association, flagged off the rally. Around 50 doctors participated in the rally that started from IMA office in Madurai and reached Thuvarankurichi in Tiruchi district.
District IMA president Raveendran, president-elect V.N. Alagavenkatesan and other office bearers of IMA and IDA were present.
Dr. Senthil said the Central Council for Indian Medicine had issued this notification as a measure to address the issue of doctor shortage. Ayurveda and other traditional medical systems were usually not evidence-based, he said.
The announcement of ‘mixopathy’ would affect Ayurveda medicinal system the most, said Dr. Senthil. “This announcement shows that the government does not have faith in Indian medicine,” he added.
This announcement of ‘mixopathy’ would affect the public and the quality of medical treatment offered to them, he said. “To address the issue of doctor shortage, the Central government can consult the State governments to introduce additional medical seats in the States,” he added.
Dr. Alagavenkatesan said they were against Ayurveda doctors performing surgeries in hospitals following allopathy medicine and using allopathy drugs.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath