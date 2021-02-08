Madurai

‘Mixopathy will affect Ayurveda system of medicine the most’

Doctors take out a bike rally from Madurai to Thuvarankurichi in Tiruchi district on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The Madurai branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Indian Dental Association (IDA) organised a two-wheeler rally against the Centre’s notification on ‘mixopathy’ approving postgraduate Ayurveda graduates to perform surgeries based on modern scientific medicine.

K. Senthil, president of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association, flagged off the rally. Around 50 doctors participated in the rally that started from IMA office in Madurai and reached Thuvarankurichi in Tiruchi district.

District IMA president Raveendran, president-elect V.N. Alagavenkatesan and other office bearers of IMA and IDA were present.

Dr. Senthil said the Central Council for Indian Medicine had issued this notification as a measure to address the issue of doctor shortage. Ayurveda and other traditional medical systems were usually not evidence-based, he said.

The announcement of ‘mixopathy’ would affect Ayurveda medicinal system the most, said Dr. Senthil. “This announcement shows that the government does not have faith in Indian medicine,” he added.

This announcement of ‘mixopathy’ would affect the public and the quality of medical treatment offered to them, he said. “To address the issue of doctor shortage, the Central government can consult the State governments to introduce additional medical seats in the States,” he added.

Dr. Alagavenkatesan said they were against Ayurveda doctors performing surgeries in hospitals following allopathy medicine and using allopathy drugs.

