Mixed response to govt.’s decision on reopening schools

Parents giving their suggestions on reopening of schools at Sarah Tucker Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Tirunelveli on Monday.

09 November 2020 19:27 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Parents in large number, who came to the schools here on Monday, submitted their suggestions on the Tamil Nadu Government’s decision to reopen from November 16 the educational institutions that remain closed since March last due to the pandemic.

The parents were asked to fill up a questionnaire with just 2 questions given to them as they came to 302 high and higher secondary schools to submit their suggestions on reopening the classes from 9 to 12 from November 16 onwards. While the first question asked the parents if the reopening of schools should be immediate or postponed, the second one asked them to justify their answer for the first question.

Most of the private matriculation schools had asked the parents to submit their suggestions online after uploading the questionnaire on the school websites. Some of the schools had organised online meet to solicit the parents’ suggestions.

While the parents in the rural areas said the schools should be immediately reopened with adequate precautions, those living in urban areas are of the opinion that the reopening be postponed until normalcy returns.

Chief Educational Officer Senthivel Murugan visited Sarah Tucker Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Palayamkottai and Kallanai Corporation Higher Secondary School.

“We received mixed suggestions from the parents. We have compiled the reactions and forwarded it to the Office of Chief Educational Officer,” said the heads of a few educational institutions here.

Heads of the educational from Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts too said they had received mixed reactions from the parents.