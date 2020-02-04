Mixed reaction to cancellation of public exams for Class 5 and 8 students

MADURAI

Although students say that they are overjoyed over the cancellation of the board exams for students from classes 5 and 8, reactions from other stakeholders, including parents, teachers and headmasters, have been varied.

The State Government on Tuesday announced withdrawal of its earlier announcement of holding public examinations for the two lower classes. He added that they will ‘revert to the regular existing system of exams’.

M. Zulfa, a student of Class 8, says that she was ardently preparing for the board exams at her school where dedicated teachers began revisions for students from different classes.

“But when I heard the news, I was relieved. When I was preparing, there was a lot of pressure to do well. Now, I can study with relative ease and write the final exam that the school will conduct. Not that I will do any less hard work. The stress levels will certainly be less though,” she said.

A teacher of Class 8 students from E. V. R.Nagamayar Corporation Girls High School said that the cancellation of the exams came at a good time. Although the students were preparing vigorously, she felt that the amount of training required for them to score good marks was still far away. “I am scared that some young students who have passed without much knowledge of basic alphabets will fail,” she said.

Headmasters from two different corporation schools said that an aggressive education system with exams for Classes 5 and 8 will ensure that both students and teachers hold a mirror up to themselves and measure their performance.

Headmaster, Elango Corporation Higher Secondary School, N. Rajendran, said that many young students who end up passing until Class 8, do not have enough knowledge to pay attention in Class 9 and end up dropping out.

“Since passing is compulsory until Class 8, it becomes the norm to take it easy. Students do not take their final exams seriously,” he said.

Headmistress, Avvai Girls Higher Secondary School, V. Poongavanam, said that teachers too end up taking lessons lightly without exams in place.

“When the preparations for the exams began, we could see that they began fervently contributing to the child’s growth. At the end of the day, the child’s success matters,” she said.

SFI’s Madurai district (Urban) Secretary, S. Veldeva, who distributed chocolates to students of Classes 5 and 8, said that the cancellation of exams will reduce the dropout rate and provide a chance for students from underprivileged backgrounds, a chance to compete with meritorious students.

He said that in foreign countries like Sweden, schools abolished the exam system as they believed that marks did not determine a person’s strength and welcomed the news.

District Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan said that no official statement had been received from the State Government yet regarding the issue.