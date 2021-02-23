Madurai

Mixed reaction to budget

Staff Reporter 23 February 2021
Updated: 23 February 2021 19:36 IST

Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association welcomed the allocation of ₹ 5,000 crore for waiving off crop loans, as part of the interim State budget that was presented on Tuesday.

A press release from association president S.P. Jeyaprakasam said that allocation of ₹ 1,788.81 crore for crop insurance schemes would benefit the farmers. The announcement on introducing 12,000 buses for public transport, allocation of ₹ 11,982 crore for agriculture and undertaking a study on metro rail project in Coimbatore on an outlay of ₹ 6,683 crore were welcomed by the association.

While the announcement on undertaking a study for metro rail project in Coimbatore was welcomed, the study not being extended to other cities like Madurai, Tiruchi and Salem was highly unfortunate, said the release.

