Madurai

Mixed reaction to budget

Madurai

Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association welcomed the allocation of ₹ 5,000 crore for waiving off crop loans, as part of the interim State budget that was presented on Tuesday.

A press release from association president S.P. Jeyaprakasam said that allocation of ₹ 1,788.81 crore for crop insurance schemes would benefit the farmers. The announcement on introducing 12,000 buses for public transport, allocation of ₹ 11,982 crore for agriculture and undertaking a study on metro rail project in Coimbatore on an outlay of ₹ 6,683 crore were welcomed by the association.

While the announcement on undertaking a study for metro rail project in Coimbatore was welcomed, the study not being extended to other cities like Madurai, Tiruchi and Salem was highly unfortunate, said the release.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2021 7:37:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/mixed-reaction-to-budget/article33915479.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY