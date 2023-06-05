Mission MISHTI launched in Kunthukal

June 05, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Mission Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Income (MISHTI) was launched in Kunthukal in Ramanathapuram district by Collector B Vishnu Chandran on Monday. Despite the high mercury level, Kundukal village witnessed a festive look with many volunteers joining the initiative

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had initiated the program with the objective to protect and revive mangrove eco-system along the Indian coast and enhance socio-economic status of nearby communities.

According to forest officials, pockets including Karankadu, Ariyaman, Mandapam and Kilakarai are also ideal for mangrove eco-system. About 300 acres of coverage would be possible in the district due to back water flow of both Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay. They said that the mangroves would act as a buffer zone between land and the sea.

Along with the Collector, Wildlife Warden Gulf of Mannar, Marine National Park Bakan Jagadish Sudhakar, District Forest Officer Hemalatha, forest officials including Rangers and others participated.