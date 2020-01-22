Missing youth reportedly murdered, buried in secluded place

TIRUNELVELI

The Thatchanallur police are likely to dig up a suspected spot where a missing youth had been reportedly buried after he was murdered by unidentified persons.

As S. Masanamurthy, 24, an earthmover operator from Karaiyiruppu, went missing after he had gone to his nearby farm on January 15 morning, his father Sudalaimuthu filed a complaint with Thatchanallur police station on the next day.

When there was a delay in finding out the missing youth, his wife Krishnaveni submitted a petition to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on last Monday seeking her help to expedite the action on the petition.

Even as the investigation was going on, police got information that Masanamurthy was murdered and buried in a secluded place at Vaeppankulam close to Chidambara Nagar under Thatchanallur police station limits. When the police visited a spot, they could locate a heap of thorny bush kept on a newly closed pit and hence suspect that the body could have been buried there.

The police also picked up Masanamurthy’s friend who reportedly told the law-enforcers that they consumed liquor at Veppankulam to celebrate ‘Pongal’ and he left the spot after Masanamurthy became senseless due to an excessive consumption of alcohol.

Meanwhile, relatives of Masanamurthy blocked the Tirunelveli – Madurai Highway on Wednesday evening demanding the early retrieval of the missing youth. After the police and the revenue officials pacified them, the agitation was withdrawn.

Police, who suspect that a body had been buried in the suspected spot, has planned to dig the pit on Thursday in the presence of revenue officials and the doctors.